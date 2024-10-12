Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

