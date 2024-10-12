CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £296.94 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($388.61).

On Monday, August 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 108 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($398.59).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.98) on Friday. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 344 ($4.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £850.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,788.24 and a beta of 0.51.

CMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

