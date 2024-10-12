Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

CHEOY stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

