Code Waechter LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,324,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

JNJ traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

