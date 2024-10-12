Code Waechter LLC Purchases Shares of 3,632 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. 997,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
