Code Waechter LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 394,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,303. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

