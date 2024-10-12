Code Waechter LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

