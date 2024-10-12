Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after buying an additional 821,541 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.