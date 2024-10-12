CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPUY remained flat at $15.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.