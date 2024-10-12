CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPUY remained flat at $15.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
