Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 792.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.