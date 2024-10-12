ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 4.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,398,000 after acquiring an additional 191,519 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $653,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NYSE COP opened at $110.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

