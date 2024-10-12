Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

