Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.06. 1,108,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

