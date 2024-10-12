Constellation Price Down 1.1% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and $236,156.77 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00253579 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a protocol that employs a directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to achieve consensus theoretically capable of infinite scalability. Launched in 2017, Constellation’s goal is to enable secure big data processing and allow connection to external datasets through APIs. Its approach involves a serverless architecture to address common blockchain problems such as scalability and centralization. The DAG protocol, complemented by custom state channels, is designed to evolve smart contracts by integrating data sources into distributed ledger technology (DLT)​​. Constellation’s unique mission is to process big data with high scalability, easy integration, low transaction fees, and robust security. Its consensus model, proof-of-meme (PoM), rewards and selects nodes based on reputation. Its smart contracts run on a Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offering functionalities akin to Ethereum’s smart contracts but with more complex logic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

