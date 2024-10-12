Contrasting Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Iradimed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.62 -$13.58 million ($7.03) -0.36 Iradimed $65.56 million 9.74 $17.19 million $1.46 34.53

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.72, indicating that its share price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -85.90% -652.32% -98.95% Iradimed 26.83% 24.71% 20.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Iradimed has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Iradimed.

Summary

Iradimed beats Vivos Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

