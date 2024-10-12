COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

COSOL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

Get COSOL alerts:

Insider Transactions at COSOL

In other COSOL news, insider Benjamin Buckley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$138,150.00 ($93,344.59). Corporate insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

COSOL Company Profile

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.