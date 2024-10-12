Covea Finance Buys 35,120 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

