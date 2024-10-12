Covea Finance Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,685. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

