Covea Finance Purchases 9,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after buying an additional 188,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 203,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 979,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,994. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.