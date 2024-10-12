Covea Finance Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $50,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. 1,819,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

