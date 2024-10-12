Covea Finance Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.6% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.82. 1,624,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

