Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Shares of 17,354 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.