Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.