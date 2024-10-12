Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.97.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.26. 2,827,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,354. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.64 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.60 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

