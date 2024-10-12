Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.66. 775,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,480. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $323.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.