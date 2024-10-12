CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,093 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 143,888 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 294,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 192,966 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 5,410,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

