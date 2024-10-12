CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $5,048,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,321 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

BJAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 14,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

