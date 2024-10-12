CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 4.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,867,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 40.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 151.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $2,230,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. 195,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.