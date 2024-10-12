CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.79. 927,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.