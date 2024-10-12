CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

