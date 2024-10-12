CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,092. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.