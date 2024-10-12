CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 21,052 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $788.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

