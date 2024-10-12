CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Brookfield by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,258,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,520. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

