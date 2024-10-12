Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 141,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,342. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

