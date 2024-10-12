Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.36% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of 201.34 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.23.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.3086 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.