Creditcoin Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $153.53 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

