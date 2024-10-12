CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.0% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

