crvUSD Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.65 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $61.65 million and $4.85 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,744,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,744,822 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,746,656.81177297. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99851345 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,355,429.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

