CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

