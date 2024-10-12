Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Cummins by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $337.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

