CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

CVI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.