Cwm LLC Acquires 5,903 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

