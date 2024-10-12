Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $118.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

