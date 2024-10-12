Cwm LLC Sells 6,698 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in HSBC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HSBC opened at $44.35 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

