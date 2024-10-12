Cwm LLC Sells 99,030 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,030 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.