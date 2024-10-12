Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 3.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

