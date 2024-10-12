DA Davidson Raises Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target to $75.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

