Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
Shares of DFCO stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,675. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
