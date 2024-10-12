Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFCO stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,675. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

