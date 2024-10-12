Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
DPBSF remained flat at C$38.41 during trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$38.41 and a one year high of C$54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.45.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
