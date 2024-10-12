Daniel William Moore Sells 2,376 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.09 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

