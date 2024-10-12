Daniel William Moore Sells 2,376 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.09 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
